Binge & Buy: You’ll Believe in ‘Yesterday’

Here, you'll find detailed write-ups of different titles released this week, including a number of new releases like Yesterday, reissues, combo packs, and TV seasons, none of which you can live without in 2019.

New Movies on Blu-ray/DVD

Yesterday

Jack discovers he is the only person on earth who remembers the music of The Beatles and must decide if he truly wants the spotlight, or if all he needs is love, after all.

Shaft

John Shaft Jr., a cybersecurity expert with a degree from MIT, enlists the help of his estranged father, John Shaft, to uncover the truth behind his best friend’s untimely death.

Child’s Play

A contemporary reimagining of the 1988 horror classic, this film follows Karen (Aubrey Plaza), a single mother who gifts her son Andy (Gabriel Bateman) a Buddi doll, unaware of its more sinister nature.

Anna

Beneath Anna Poliatova’s striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the world’s most feared government assassins.

Pavarotti

Director Ron Howard’s documentary about the famed opera singer Luciano Pavarotti.

A Score to Settle

With only a short time to live, Frankie Carver is released from prison, vowing to track down every last member of the gang that betrayed him.

The First King

Romulus and Remus are two shepherds and loyal brothers who are destined to found the greatest empire the world has ever seen — but only one can rule. The journey to greatness is paved with blood and the fate of the chosen one lies in the hands of their brother.

Power of Grayskull (DVD)

The history of Mattel’s definitive action figure toy line in this fun feature-length documentary!

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (DVD)

This artful and intimate meditation on legendary storyteller Toni Morrison examines her life, her work, and the powerful themes she has confronted throughout her literary career.

Book Club

Entertaining With Disney: Exceptional Events From Mickey Mouse to Moana!

Celebrate your love of Disney with this gorgeous guide to creating magical and memorable events. Does your best friend love The Little Mermaid? Is your Lion King-obsessed sister hosting a baby shower? Would your family movie night benefit from a little Aladdin magic? This is the party planning guide for you! Entertaining With Disney is the only official Disney guide to exceptional events like Halloween pumpkin carving, elegant dinner parties, fun birthday bashes, and sophisticated New Year eve soirees.

Reissues

Apocalypse Now: Final Cut

Newly restored from the original negative, experience Francis Ford Coppola’s award-winning contemplation on the Vietnam War in high definition 4k UHD with this extended 40th anniversary release.

John Carpenter’s Vampires

A contemporary and blood-chilling take on the gothic legend, horror master John Carpenter’s film stars James Woods as the ultimate vampire slayer on his most dangerous mission ever.

Hellbound: Hellraiser 2

In 1988, it emerged as the shocking follow-up to the film that redefined the face of horror. Two decades later, it remains the most brutally original sequel in horror film history.

The Hills Have Eyes: Part 2

Everyone’s favorite desert-dwelling mutant cannibals return in this gruesome sequel to the classic drive-in shocker!

Fear No Evil

Andrew is a teenager who realizes that he is the Antichrist. As his powers manifest, he eases into his role of evil, but he is not the only one who knows his identity; two archangels are watching him in secret and preparing for the final battle.

In the Aftermath

Roger Corman protégé Carl Colpaert made his directorial debut by combining repurposed excerpts from a foreign film in this case, Mamoru Oshii’s spellbinding 1985 anime Angel’s Egg with new live-action footage shot in America. The result is a haunting post-apocalyptic vision like no other.

The Set-Up

An aging boxer attempts to prove that he still has what it takes and defies the gangsters who’ve ordered him to throw his last fight.

The Letter

Bette Davis stars in this suspenseful jungle thriller as a woman who claims to have killed in self-defense, until a blackmailer turns up with incriminating evidence.

Find Me Guilty

A drama based on the longest Mafia trial in U.S. history, mobster Jack DiNorscio (Vin Diesel), faced with a series of charges, decides to stand trial instead of ratting out his family and associates.

Pledge Night

It’s hazing season at Phi Up and the boys are up to all sorts of nasty pranks on their hapless pledges, in between regular bouts of “wetting their whistles” at the campus watering hole…with some of the area’s beautiful sorority babes. But this is going to be one literal “hell week” as they unwittingly unleash the spirit of Acid Sid; an unfortunate pledge who was accidentally dissolved in acid during a hazing prank gone wrong some 20 years earlier. As the helpless fratboys and pledges fall victim to Sid’s wrath and seemingly indestructible towering zombie corpse, it’s up to the stragglers to figure out how to kill someone who’s been dead for two decades, or die trying.

New on Digital HD

Running With the Devil (in theaters and on VOD)

The CEO of an International conglomerate sends two of his most regarded executives to investigate why shipments of cocaine are being hijacked and over cut somewhere on the supply chain.

Prey (in theaters and on VOD September 27)

After his father is tragically killed in a carjacking, Toby is left stricken with guilt. He is begrudgingly enrolled in a “Lost and Found” program, in which he will spend three days and three nights on a remote jungle island. Toby soon finds that this “uninhabited” island is not so lonely when he meets a mysterious girl named Madeleine (Kristine Froseth). It soon becomes clear that neither of them is safe here and time is running out.

TV on Blu-ray and DVD

The Stand

This four-episode motion picture, adapted for the screen by Stephen King himself, brings to life King’s terrifying epic featuring an all-star cast.

Holocaust

An original TV dramatization of one of the most monstrous crimes in world history — the slaughter of 6 million Jews by the Nazis. Dramatically and definitively, the story covers an entire decade, the eventful years from 1935 to 1945.

Billions: Season Four (DVD)

Axe, Chuck, and Wendy come together to eradicate their rivals.

Elementary: The Complete Series (DVD)

In Elementary, legendary detective Sherlock Holmes (Jonny Lee Miller) brings his unique crime-solving skills to the NYPD. As a recovering drug addict, he’s aided by his “sobriety companion,” Dr. Joan Watson (Lucy Liu). This updated twist on the celebrated sleuth opens up a whole new world of cases and characters.

Pitching In (DVD)

Daffodil Dunes is a cozy camping-park community on the scenic and serene north Wales coast. When owner Frank (Larry Lamb, Gavin & Stacey, New Tricks) announces that he plans to sell the park to an enticing estate agent (Hayley Mills, The Parent Trap, Pollyanna), his strong-willed daughter, Carys (Caroline Sheen, Les Miserables) sets out to change his mind, in this endearing family drama.

Madam Secretary: Season 5 (DVD)

Season five of Madam Secretary finds Elizabeth (Téa Leoni) and President Dalton (Keith Carradine) confronting an unexpected new enemy: homegrown violent nationalists.

