Power 5: Ranking the Top UFC Fight Night 159 Performances

2. Kyle Nelson

Nelson disposed of The Ultimate Fighter Latin America season two semifinalist Marco Polo Reyes with a powerful standing elbow, an overhand right and follow-up punches in the first round of their undercard clash at 145 pounds. A still upright Reyes succumbed to blows 1:36 into Round 1, losing for the third time in as many appearances. Nelson drew the Entram Gym representative into the clinch, pushed him to the fence and created enough space to land the elbow. The sudden strike stunned “El Toro” and opened a significant cut on his left eyelid. Nelson then fired the overhand right, which appeared to have Reyes out on his feet and in no condition to adequately defend himself. After a few more sweeping punches, the job was done.