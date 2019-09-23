‘Friends’ 25th! Funniest GIFs Mark 25 Years Since the Pilot (But Also Make Perfect Text Responses to Your Friends Anytime)
It’s been 25 years and a day since the Friends pilot, and the best way we know to celebrate is to round up the 25 funniest GIFs that can also be used as the perfect text responses to your own friends anytime.
‘Dumb and Dumber’ Turns 25: These GIFs Prove the Funny Gets Funnier With Time
1/25 2/25 3/25 4/25 5/25 6/25 7/25 8/25 9/25 10/25 11/25 12/25 13/25 14/25 15/25 16/25 17/25 18/25 19/25 20/25 21/25 22/25 23/25 24/25 25/25