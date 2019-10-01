RANKED! The Best Natalie Portman Movie Roles Ahead of ‘Lucy in the Sky’

Natalie Portman is a better actress than audiences deserve. The 38-year-old Israeli-American and Harvard grad debuted on the big screen in 1994 and has been gathering steam ever since — though we’re only just beginning to see how talented she really is. With an Academy Award and two Golden Globes (all for Best Actress) under her belt, the petite brunette is at the peak of her career. Next, she’ll tackle the role of Lucy Cola, an astronaut based on real-life nutcase Lisa Nowak who tried to kidnap a NASA co-worker, in Lucy in the Sky. In honor of Portman’s rising star, we looked back and ranked the best movie performances of her career.

1/11 11. 'No Strings Attached' The film itself is your standard, formulaic rom-com, but who wouldn't want goofy, sexy Natalie Portman as their go-to friend-with-benefits?

2/11 10. 'Song to Song' In this sex-drenched Terrence Malick film about the music industry, Portman plays Rhonda, a waitress with daddy issues who gets seduced by an out-of-her-league producer named Cook (Michael Fassbender).

3/11 9. 'Beautiful Girls' Portman stole hearts all over America with this 1996 film that featured her as a precocious 13-year-old who charms her adult next-door neighbor Willie (Timothy Hutton).

4/11 8. 'Annihilation' In this sci-fi dystopian flick, Portman is Lena, a radioactive biologist mourning her missing husband who must go into "The Shimmer," a destination known for sucking up people and radio signals alike.



5/11 7. 'V for Vendetta' In this futuristic film from the creators of The Matrix, Portman plays Evey, a TV reporter who joins an anarchist in his mission after he saves her from being raped.

6/11 6. 'Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace' Portman assumed the role of Padmé Amidala, a queen and senator with a devastating secret, in this prequel space opera.

7/11 5. The 'Thor' Franchise As Jane Foster in several of the Thor films, Portman played an astrophysicist and love interest of the mythological God of Thunder.

8/11 4. 'Jackie' Portman perfectly embodied America's beloved first lady (and fashion icon) in this award-winning biopic that depicted the time immediately following President John F. Kennedy's assassination. The Academy took notice and nominated her for a Best Actress award for her performance.



9/11 3. 'The Professional' In her breakout role, Portman played Mathilda, a 12-year-old orphan who recruits hit man Léon (Jean Reno) to teach her how to kill so she can avenge her family's murders at the hands of a DEA agent.

10/11 2. 'Closer' In this critically-acclaimed film about four awful people and the ways they fuck each other over in love, Portman shined as Alice, a stripper whose past inspires a novel authored by her boyfriend, Dan (Jude Law). Portman was nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for this role.

11/11 1. 'Black Swan' Portman snagged her first (and so far only) Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of a psychologically disturbed ballerina who will stop at nothing to steal the show of her company's production of Swan Lake.

