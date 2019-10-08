RANKED! 10 Comedian Memoirs Worth Thumbing Through

It’s one thing to make an audience laugh onstage; it’s a whole other challenge to make a reader laugh on the page. Only a small group of comedians have successfully made the transition from stand-up comic to memoir author. Of the funny people who have, similarities emerge in their stories. While their jokes may be hilarious, many of them were culled from painful circumstances or childhood humiliation. Most comedy celebrities started out scrounging for work and scrappily climbed their way to stardom. Whether recounting their strange addictions or their subpar sex lives, these comedians will have you cackling all the way through their autobiographical books (though you might need a tissue from time to time).

Cover Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

1/10 10. ‘My Horizontal Life’ by Chelsea Handler If you think your sex life is out of control, you have to read this book. L.A. stand-up comic Chelsea Handler seems to have slept with everyone, from a male stripper to a midget (OK, she didn’t sleep with him, but a misunderstanding causes others to think she did). More sexual escapes in this memoir include a dude with a giant skid mark and a disappointing run on ChocolateSingles.com (her dad was a racist; go figure). One-night stands have never been so funny.

2/10 9. ‘Goodbye Jumbo...Hello Cruel World’ by Louie Anderson Food addiction is comedian’s Louie Anderson not-so-little secret. In this memoir, he takes readers to hospitals and fat farms as he tries to get his weight under control. Eventually, he traces the source of his overeating to low self-esteem and family dynamics, then tries to mend fences with his siblings. That he could make any of these serious issues laugh-worthy is a testament to his craft.

3/10 8. ‘The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl’ by Issa Rae Issa Rae went from writer, producer, and director of a humorous web series to the creative force behind HBO’s wildly popular Insecure. In these personal essays, she explores the trials and tribulations of being an introvert, the end of her parents’ marriage, and embarrassing online dating experiences, all with an attitude of hope and a self-deprecating sense of humor.

4/10 7. ‘Comedy Sex God’ by Pete Holmes Pete Holmes, of the semi-autobiographical HBO series Crashing, has struggled with spirituality for most of his life. Raised as an evangelical Christian, Holmes was obsessed with being “good” in his youth. He married young (prompted by a guilt-ridden blow job), only to discover that his wife cheated on him. Post-divorce, he began to question his faith, and went on a journey that included a lot of stand-up comedy, meditation, and meeting Ram Dass.



5/10 6. ‘I Can’t Make This Up’ by Kevin Hart Though he grew up in Philadelphia with a single mom and a drug-dealing brother, Kevin Hart knew he was going to make something of his life. This memoir chronicles the steps he took to do just that as he crisscrossed the country and connected with other comics, vowing to put comedy first, even before his then wife.

6/10 5. ‘The Bedwetter’ by Sarah Silverman Lightning rod and notorious sailor mouth Sarah Silverman leaves nothing off the table in this memoir. Bedwetting, sex, depression, Al Sharpton – it’s all here in the blunt comedic style Silverman is known for.

7/10 4. ‘Zombie Spaceship Wasteland’ by Patton Oswalt Nerd hero Patton Oswalt explores his humble beginnings and teen years in ‘80s suburbia as a movie theater employee and takes readers along for the ride as his star rises in this unconventional memoir.

8/10 3. ‘I Know What I’m Doing’ by Jen Kirkman It’s not easy being single. Comedian Jen Kirkman knows this and she shares the good, the bad, and the disconcerting aspects of being unattached in a world that wants to see everyone partnered up in this relatable memoir. Whether it’s accepting that she’ll always be a renter, enjoying her freedom by traveling the globe, or giving guys she dates hilarious nicknames (i.e. the “Ab-Master”), Kirkman makes fellow single readers feel right at home. No judgment necessary.



9/10 2. ‘Born Standing Up’ by Steve Martin Comedy legend Steve Martin recounts his upbringing, history of anxiety, initial stand-up gigs, and first television appearances in this critically acclaimed memoir. His deft and poetic use of language will make you wonder why he didn't become a full-time writer.

10/10 1. ‘Not Taco Bell Material’ by Adam Carolla Adam Carolla, best known for his work on The Man Show and Loveline, didn’t become a celebrity overnight. In fact, his hunger for success was honed during childhood, growing up in poverty and without the support or encouragement of his parents. As a young adult, he worked manual labor jobs and struggled with depression. Then he met Jimmy Kimmel and his career took off. Of course, there were plenty of misadventures involving drugs, bodily fluids, and misfit friends along the way, but this memoir shows a more serious and sensitive side of the comedian, too.

The future is funny: Our Favorite Female Stand-Ups Are No Joke

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.