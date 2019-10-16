RANKED! Our 20 Favorite TV Shows of the Last 20 Years

6. 'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

Quite possibly the most popular television series ever made, Game of Thrones has spawned an unparalleled amount of fandom. This R-rated version of Lord of the Rings is based on George R.R. Martin's epic fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire. The story follows the powerful families of Westeros as they compete for control of the seven kingdoms all while a more dangerous enemy than man approaches from the north. In its prime, this show was the best on television. Its production value remains unrivaled, but the writing suffered in its later seasons (without the help of any source material).