Culture / Entertainment
It Chapter Two

‘IT Chapter Two’ Proves Horror Sequels Can Be Scarier Than Their Predecessors

by Josh Plainse

We’ve all been scared before, but no fear has ever compared to the discombobulating terror we’ve experienced as children who were afraid of the dark. The 2017 adaptation of Stephen King‘s popular novel, IT, reminded us of the dark via a sewer-dwelling shapeshifter that preyed on children. With IT Chapter Twodirector Andy Muschietti attempts to turn the pants-pissing up a notch. After contemplating all the ways in which the film made us scream like a choir of schoolgirls, we thought it’d be worth taking a look at some other horror sequels that required the use of incontinence pads.

Cover Photo: Warner Bros. 

For the uninitiated: The Mandatory Entertainment Guide For People Living Under a Rock

Scare fest: RANKED! The Most Terrifying Chucky Movies

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.