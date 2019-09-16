Power 5: Ranking the Top UFC Fight Night 158 Performances

2. Justin Gaethje

A case can be made for Gaethje as the most entertaining fighter in the sport, and he did nothing to diminish his reputation with a first-round technical knockout of Cerrone in the main event. He made certain the bout was contested on his terms, focused on his counterpart’s lead leg with kicks and fired off hooks and uppercuts to the head. Cerrone charged forward late in the first round, only to be blindsided by a counter right hook from the brick-fisted Arizona native. The blow dropped and dazed “Cowboy,” leaving him vulnerable to a follow-up attack. The opportunistic Gaethje closed the distance, cut loose with two right uppercuts and drove Cerrone to a kneeling position with another sweeping right hook. More punches followed, forcing referee Jerin Valel to intervene 4:18 into Round 1.