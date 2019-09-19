RANKED! The Best ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?‘ Episodes

1. 'The Tale of the Ghastly Grinner'

This is the absolute scariest tale from the show and one that will never be topped. Even the upcoming series will not be able to compete against The Grinner, a comic book character that is part Joker and part Pennywise. Those who see The Grinner have been known to turn into giggling idiots, which is insane because if we saw The Ghastly Grinner, the last thing we would do is laugh. He is the stuff nightmares are made of and we put him up against Pennywise, the Poltergeist doll, and any other scary clown you can think of. This was our favorite episode of Are You Afraid of the Dark and it was the absolute peak of terror.