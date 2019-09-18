Emmy Envy: 13 Stars and Shows Never Nominated (That Should’ve Been)

The superficial whirlwind of validation season is upon us; hugs, tears and celebratory speeches will be shared at the 2019 Primetime Emmys. The ceremony recognizes excellence in American primetime television (or appropriated British television) and reinforces the one thing everyone already knows: television rules the world. In order to determine who goes home with which atom-wielding-winged-woman (the shape of the physical Emmy), each category is voted on by its peers; actors vote on acting, directors on directing, and so on. It sounds like a high school popularity contest, and as we know, not everyone gets asked to prom. There have been many worthy creatives who have never been given the recognition they deserve. Here are a handful of series and stars who have never been crowned.



1/13 'The Wire' Praised as one of the greatest television shows ever made, it's hard to believe The Wire never received a nomination for best drama. It has been recognized for its writing but never its overall quality—from acting to directing. Wendell Pierce most certainty deserved recognition for his portrayal of detective William "Bunk" Moreland, recognition that could have changed the course of his career following the show's conclusion.

2/13 'Peaky Blinders' Steven Knight's brilliant series, featuring a plethora of dynamic performances (not the least of which being Cillian Murphy's powerhouse take on Thomas Shelby), has never received a single nomination. If you threw Breaking Bad and Boardwalk Empire into a vat and stirred it up with a bunch of rock 'n' roll, it'd be this show. Everyone's favorite Brit Tom Hardy even shows up once and a while to drop the mic; it's an enthralling series, even if it might require subtitles now and again.

3/13 Rhea Seehorn on 'Better Call Saul' Bob Odenkirk and Jonathan Banks get a lot of credit for playing their iconic Breaking Bad characters, Jimmy McGill (Saul Goodman) and Mike Ehrmantraut, respectively. In the Breaking Bad spinoff, Better Call Saul, it is arguably Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler that adds a layer of integrity and therefore conflict that makes the show all the more riveting.

4/13 Richard Madden on 'Bodyguard' Bodyguard is pulpy, thrilling, and fun while also taking a thought-provoking look at PTSD. It’s weirdly complex. You are never sure of the characters or their motives. While the show did receive Golden Globe nominations for Best Drama and Best Actor (Richard Madden eventually won), it did not receive any Emmy nominations. It's OK, Robb Stark, you may have died a gruesome death alongside your wife and unborn child, but at least you’re one hell of an actor.



5/13 Katey Sagal on 'Sons of Anarchy' Katey Sagal has never seen any Emmy action; not for playing Peggy Bundy or for playing Gemma Teller. This is shocking considering the fact that Gemma was the best thing about Sons of Anarchy.

6/13 Jensen Ackles on 'Supernatural' Supernatural has been on television since the flip phone era. It started out solid enough its first five seasons, but then gradually lost its way; regardless, the actors have always done their best, especially Jensen Ackles. Let's be honest, if Kit Harrington is going to receive a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his lackluster portrayal of Jon Snow, Ackles most certainly deserves some recognition for his take on the forever iconic monster hunter, Dean Michael Winchester.

7/13 Emma Stone on 'Maniac' It's not like Emma Stone doesn't already get the recognition she deserves; however, her performance in the Cary Joji Fukunaga mini series Maniac is mesmerizing. She tackles multiple roles with ease. One scene in particular, where she laments on a childhood memory of her parents splitting up steals the show. She steals the show playing a woman coming to terms with letting go (in a trippy Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind sort of way).

8/13 'The Leftovers' The Leftovers has only ever received one nomination: Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Ann Dowd. This is a travesty. In 2017, many people considered this series, based on the Tom Perrotta bestseller, to be television's best show. It had a well-known cast, great writing, and high production values; the only explanation for its snub is that...well, they must not have watched it.



9/13 'Freaks and Geeks' The Paul Feig-created and Judd Apatow-produced dramedy pretty much changed the landscape of comedy in Hollywood. Not only did the show serve as a launching pad for a handful of comedic talents (Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, James Franco, etc.) but it demonstrated what comedic honesty could look like in the 21 st century. Never was it nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series...and then it was canceled before season two.

10/13 'Justified' The Elmore Leonard inspired series was easily the coolest thing on television during its five-year run. The writing was top notch and the acting was spectacular; it received only a handful of acting nods and the series itself was never truly recognized.

11/13 Jon Bernthal on 'Daredevil' If you haven't seen the fourth episode of Daredevil's second season entitled "Penny and Dime," watch it. The series itself is greatly underappreciated, but it's Jon Bernthal's performance as Frank Castle (The Punisher) that steals the show. Watching the war-hardened man lying up against a headstone, recounting his reentry into civilian life after the Marine core and the subsequent death of his daughter is one of the most emotional things you will ever see on television (or in this case, Netflix).

12/13 Lauren Graham on 'Gilmore Girls' Lauren Graham's starring role as Lorelai Gilmore basically made her the mother of an entire generation. The Academy never cared.



13/13 Courtney Cox on 'Friends' That's right. Monica Geller herself was never nominated for any sort of actress Emmy over the course of the groundbreaking show's 10-year run. In addition to this, Courtney Cox herself has never been recognized, not even for her performance in Cougar Town.

