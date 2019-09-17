Binge & Buy: ‘Dark Phoenix’ Brings the X-Men to Their Knees

Photo: 20th Century Fox

New Movies on Blu-ray/DVD

Dark Phoenix

When Jean Grey is struck by a mysterious cosmic force that transforms her into the iconic Dark Phoenix, the X-Men must unite to face their most devastating enemy yet — one of their own.

Kung Fu League

When his manager prevents Fei Ying Xiong from getting the girl he loves, he summons the help from four legendary kung fu masters to learn the highest level of martial arts from the best in history and to defeat his enemies who stand in the way of the things he wants most.

Dead Water

A former Marine must risk his life to save his wife and best friend from a modern-day pirate.

Candy Corn

It’s Halloween weekend and a group of bullies are planning their annual hazing on local outcast, Jacob Atkins. When they take things too far, he’s resurrected to seek revenge against those that wronged him.

Teddy Pendergrass: If You Don’t Know Me

The untold and ultimately inspiring story of legendary singer, Teddy Pendergrass, the man poised to be the biggest R&B artist of all time until the tragic accident that changed his life forever.

Bottom of the 9th

From a producer of Creed comes an inspirational sports story about determination and redemption, starring Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara.

The Kids Table (DVD)

Four novice, millennial bridge players train and compete for a year on the National Bridge Circuit — where the average age of their competition is 76 — to study and understand how the most popular game in America only 50 years ago now sits on the brink of extinction.

Photo: Warner Archive

Reissues

My Favorite Year

In 1954, the era of live TV, a hapless production assistant is given the task of keeping his alcoholic film idol out of trouble long enough to appear on the King Kaiser Hour.

Who Saw Her Die?

The life of a Venice sculptor is torn apart when his visiting young daughter is found murdered. But when the police are unable to find the killer, the grieving father’s own investigation uncovers a high-level conspiracy of sexual perversion and violence. What depraved compulsions led to the murder of this child?

Noir Archive Volume 3: 1957-1960

From out of the shadows comes this final nine-film, three-disc collection of hard-to-find noir classics in high definition with original aspect ratios.

The Homecoming

In North London, an all-male beehive of inactivity is ruled with a foul mouth and an iron hand by the abusive Max and his brother, the priggish palace eunuch Sam.

Chicago Cab (DVD)

It’s 6 a.m. and 20 degrees below zero on a December morning in Chicago and a cab driver picks up his day’s first passengers. This represents 14 hours in the life of a cab driver as he picks up fares from the good and bad parts of the city while emotionally connecting to many of his passengers including a depressed rape victim, stoners, randy lawyers, a drug runner, and a race to get a pregnant woman to the hospital.

Photo: Sony Pictures

New on Digital HD

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.

Annabelle Comes Home

After being locked behind sacred glass in the Warrens’ artifacts room, Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who set their sights on the Warrens’ daughter and her friends.

Photo: AcornTV

TV on Blu-ray and DVD

Midsomer Murders: John Barnaby’s Top 10

Specially selected by Neil Dudgeon, who stars as DCI John Barnaby, these 10 standout episodes from the fabulously macabre detective drama are here presented in a collectible limited edition with witty and revealing anecdotes about the show’s production.

The Good Fight: Season Three

Diane tries to figure out whether you can resist a crazy administration without going crazy yourself, while Adrian and Liz Reddick-Lawrence struggle with a new post-factual world where the lawyer who tells the best story triumphs over the lawyer with the best facts.

