This Week in Trailers: ‘Doctor Sleep’ Takes You Back to the Overlook

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Doctor Sleep. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Cover Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Doctor Sleep

Warner Bros. has released the final trailer for Doctor Sleep, the sequel to The Shining novel as well as the classic Stanley Kubrick movie adaptation. Warner Bros. Pictures will release the film in North America on Nov. 8 and globally beginning on Oct. 30.

Like a Boss

Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for Like A Boss, the new comedy starring Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne, and Salma Hayek, set to debut in theaters on Jan. 10, 2020.

The Lighthouse

Following the film’s premiere at Cannes and TIFF, RT Features and A24 have released the new trailer for The Lighthouse, the forthcoming black-and-white fantasy horror film from The Witch director Robert Eggers. Starring Academy Award-nominated actor Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson, the film will open in theaters on Oct. 18.

Queen & Slim

Universal Pictures has released a new Queen & Slim trailer for the upcoming drama thriller. Starring Academy Award-nominated actor Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith as the titular Bonnie and Clyde-like couple, the movie will arrive in theaters this November.

Little Monsters

There’s been a lot of positive buzz for the upcoming zombie horror comedy Little Monsters. A new, bloody, profanity-filled red-band trailer has revealed that the film will finally be coming to general audiences as Hulu has acquired it as an original film and will debut it on Oct. 11!