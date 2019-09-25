10 Classic ‘It’s Always Sunny’ Moments to FX You up Before the New Season

What’s the harm in a little depraved fun amongst friends? To be honest, that’s the sort of question that only the gang from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia can answer. The ensemble cast is truly one of the most off-putting on television, yet we can’t resist watching what these narcissistic pals are up to. From getting an abortion to ruining the magic of pageants, the gang manages to highlight the glaring hypocrisy of the common American. And they do it while making all of us laugh at our own societal stupidity. There’s truly a ton of epic moments to prime us for the premiere of season 14. Keep reading for our 10 favorite It’s Always Sunny moments.

1/10 'Sweet Dee Has a Heart Attack' Like in almost every episode of It's Always Sunny, something happens to Dee (a heart attack) but no one cares. What makes this episode great is the Pepe Silva conspiracy Charlie comes up with after he and Mac take a job they're never even offered, but are ultimately fired from. Truly, the gang is doing what they do best: creating chaos for other people.

2/10 'The Nightman Cometh' In this episode of It's Always Sunny, Charlie writes a musical and the gang puts it on. If you've never seen it, all you need to know is Frank is a troll who has access to Charlie's "hole" and you have to pay for it. This chaotic artistic endeavor can be watched forever on loop.

3/10 'The Waitress Is Getting Married' Charlie decides to go on dating websites (yes, there were websites before apps) because the waitress is getting married. As you've probably already guessed, the date Charlie goes on is a nightmare and all he does is sweat and order the weirdest shit ever.

4/10 'The Gang Solves the Gas Crisis' Wild card!



5/10 'The Gang Gets Invincible' This entire episode is above par, but what makes it great is Charlie announcing his extremely American plan to get blackout drunk and enjoy his life. Just like the rest of us.

6/10 'The High School Reunion Part 2: The Gang's Revenge' Dennis is a highly underrated character but he's seen the kind of evolution that you don't always get on TV. In this episode, we get a true glimpse into the mind of a madman who probably kills women with his "tools." Probably.

7/10 'Chardee MacDennis: The Game of Games' What happens when a bunch of narcissistic assholes create their own drinking game? You get the Chardee MacDennis: The Game of Games.

8/10 'Paddy's Pub: Home of the Original Kitten Mittens' The fake ad for Charlie's "kitten mittens" is a viral goldmine. Cats awkwardly walk around in mittens while Charlie goes off on them. It's like the gods parted the internet sky and did a big ol' chef's kiss when the writing staff came up with this concept.



9/10 'The Gang Buys a Boat' Sweet Dee drunkenly dancing with an inflatable green guy while Steve Winwood plays in the background is one of the most utterly yacht rock things of all time.

10/10 'The D.E.N.N.I.S. System' The D.E.N.N.I.S. System is honestly smarter and more Machiavellian than any pickup artist's literature you can find. If you want to learn how to con anyone into being obsessed with you, this is the episode you must watch.

Which of your favorite “It’s Always Sunny” moments did we miss? Let us know what should have been on the list in the comments!

