Living / Culture / Entertainment / Life Hacks
Mr. Robot

The ‘Mr. Robot’ Guide to Living With Mental Health Issues (And Celebrating the Show’s Final Season)

by Erica Rivera

Mr. Robot has been lauded for its timely and accurate depiction of hacking, but its representation of mental illness deserve recognition, too. Protagonist and programmer Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek) suffers from dissociative identity disorder (fka multiple personality disorder) and social anxiety. (Spoilers ahead!) His alternate identity, Mr. Robot (Christian Slater), is the ruthless anarchist leader of fsociety, a “hacktivist” group with plans of major destruction. Elliot is tormented, and he battles both physically and mentally with Mr. Robot for control of his mind and actions. Along the way, he attempts various methods to control his psychopathology, some of which are more successful than others.

Viewers who have mental health issues (and let’s be honest, that’s most of us to some degree at some point in our lives) have found a kindred spirit in Elliot while Malek’s raw and authentic depiction of mental illness makes it more relatable to those who haven’t experienced it firsthand. As the fourth (and final) season of the USA Network series approaches, we’ve collected a few things we’ve learned about living with mental health issues in the insightful Mr. Robot guide below.

Cover Photo: USA Network

Free therapy: The Best Activities to Elevate Your Mood (And Save You From the Couch)

Retail therapy: 8 Amazon Self-Care Gifts To Give Yourself When You’re Drunk, Down, Or Something In Between

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.