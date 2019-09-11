RANKED! 8 NFL Mascots That Make Football That Much Sweeter

We love the fall for one specific reason: the NFL. The come-from-behind victories on last-second bombs and field goals, the running backs making five players miss tackle en route to a long touchdown, and the dopey mascots never fail to entertain us. Sure, many fans are too enthralled with the on-field actions to notice, but we’re always keeping an eye on the antics of the costumed creatures. When they bounce around the stands, bother the opposing team’s fans, and slide down the aisles, we can’t get enough of it. That’s why we decided to rank our favorite mascots. Check them all out below.

1/8 8. Freddie Falcon (Atlanta Falcons) Freddie Falcon is a true "Dirty Bird." He wears number 00, but this aviary Adonis is no zero, although he does closely resemble Hans Moleman on The Simpsons. Photo: Icon Sportswire (Getty Images)

2/8 7. Jaxson De Ville (Jacksonville Jaguars) If you didn’t guess it already, this supremely goofy, sunglasses-wearing jaguar is named for the city he calls home. Really inventive, guys. Photo: Frederick Breedon (Getty Images)

3/8 6. Steely McBeam (Pittsburgh Steelers) Besides the fact that the Steelers' mascot might have a name just about as cool as Boaty Mcboatface, Steely McBeam is a true badass who even carries a steel beam (although it looks like it’s actually made of felt or something) with him all the time. Photo: George Gojkovich (Getty Images)

4/8 5. Billy Buffalo (Buffalo Bills) Instead of being named for the city, this mascot's name is just the team name, reordered. He’s a big, blue buffalo, even though the team name is technically a pluralization of a famous cowboy. Wrap your head around that. Photo: Bryan Bennett (Getty Images)



5/8 4. Brownie the Elf (Cleveland Browns) A lot of people might think the Cleveland Browns are named after the drab color. Or perhaps the it’s a strange reference to the color of dogs in the “dawg pound.” No, both are wrong. The team is named for a tiny elf creature. Photo: Diamond Images (Getty Images)

6/8 3. Sourdough Sam (San Francisco 49ers) Sourdough Sam is a bit confusing. He’s named after a bread the city is famous for, but he’s an old-timey prospector who must have struck gold because he’s overly enthusiastic about pretty much everything. Photo: Icon Sportswire (Getty Images)

7/8 2. Captain Fear (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) Of course, the Bucs have a pirate mascot. He’s bold, he’s brash, and his name is Captain Fear. Also, he has a unibrow and that’s pretty awesome. Photo: Icon Sportswire (Getty Images)

8/8 1. Ragnar the Viking (Minnesota Vikings) Pretty much every NFL mascot wears a giant, goofy costume. Not Ragnar. He’s a motorcycle-revving, real-life (maybe) Viking. Although, when your team is the Vikings, it’s a lot easier to have a real person dress as the mascot. It’s a little harder when your team is the jaguars. Photo: Adam Bettcher (Getty Images)

