Alrighty Then (And Now): Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of ‘Ace Ventura: Pet Detective’ With These Hilarious GIFs

Why hadn’t parents ever told their kids about the glamorous, high-powered world of pet detection? Thankfully, in 1994, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective landed on the scene with a huge, dolphin-sized splash, catapulting Jim Carrey to the top of the comedy mountain, and letting kids everywhere know there was now a new occupation we could all strive for. Suddenly, adulting seemed doable, because here was a guy telling the world it was okay to be goofy, zany, ridiculous, and totally off the beaten path. Though many Gen Xers (and critics) wrote the moment off as pure crap, the genius of Carrey’s work, both then and later (as he veered away from comedy), cannot be denied. In honor of his major motion picture breakthrough and the sheer power of his slapstick, we bring you the long-awaited 25th year retrospective on the greatest movie about NFL field goal kickers co-starring Courtney Cox ever made. Laces out, punters.

Photo: Aaron Rapoport (Getty Images)

1/9 Hidden Charms Subtlety may not have been his strong suit, but hidden charms revealed themselves after a power lunch of sunflower seeds had been thoroughly gnashed.

2/9 Self-Esteem Famed film critics of the day, Siskel and Ebert, panned Pet Detective , calling it "shockingly bad," and awarding the film zero thumbs up. Carrey survived. He went on to release three hit movies that year.

3/9 Stuntman Extraordinaire In perhaps the biggest pay increase between sequels ever proffered, Carrey went from a $350,000 paycheck for the first film, to a $15 million paycheck for the sequel. And why not? The man saved the studio a lot of money on special effects with sight gags like these.

4/9 King of the Loons A master character actor, Carrey fit in nicely wherever he went. And with a background in ballet, he could clearly move like a gazelle.



5/9 Face of Rubber The man was a facial expression gymnast. The only expression he couldn't keep at the time was a straight face.

6/9 Up Close and Personal Though Carrey had been gaining traction as a stand-up comic, and cast member of In Living Color, he went from relative unknown to global superstar overnight.

7/9 Not Suitable For the Bourgeoisie A comedic line had been drawn in the sand. A few years later, Carrey himself would cross that line.

8/9 Catchphrases The film spawned a handful of catchphrases that even grandmas were caught repeating. In a surreal, mid-'90s cultural mashup, when O.J. Simpson was found innocent, America responded with a collective "Alrighty then!"



9/9 Going All the Way The film's no holds barred approach went on to astounding box office success, grossing $200 million worldwide. It was a coup for Carrey, who soon became the first actor to receive $20 million for a movie role. The man shattered the glass ceiling and has been living in orbit ever since.

