This Week in Trailers: The ‘Joker’ is Wild

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Joker. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Cover Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

The Joker

Warner Bros. Pictures has revealed the new trailer for Joker, the origin story that takes place out of the DCEU continuity. The film opens in theaters everywhere on Oct. 4.

Lady and the Tramp

Walt Disney Pictures has revealed the first trailer for Lady and the Tramp, the live-action remake of the classic animated film coming to the Disney+ platform. It features the titular romantic couple, voiced by Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux. The film is slated to debut on Nov. 12 on Disney+.

Noelle

Walt Disney Pictures has revealed the first trailer for Noelle (formerly “Nicole”), the live-action Christmas comedy starring Anna Kendrick, Shirley MacLaine, Bill Hader, Julie Hagerty, Billy Eichner, Michael Gross, and Ron Funches. The film is set to debut on the Disney+ streaming service on Nov. 12.

The Laundromat

Netflix has released the first trailer for director Steven Soderbergh’s scathing new film, The Laundromat, which takes a critical look at the global elite, and exposes how they manage to keep their power. The film will begin a theatrical rollout on Sept. 27, before debuting on Netflix on Oct. 18.



The Aeronauts

Amazon has finally unleashed The Aeronauts trailer onto the world, much like a hot air balloon being unleashed to study our planet’s weather — which also happens to be the plot of the movie. The film will start its theatrical run on Dec.6 before premiering on Amazon on Dec. 20.