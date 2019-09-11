RANKED! Our 20 Favorite Documentaries of the Last 20 Years

17. 'Jim and Andy: The Great Beyond' (2017)

Whether there's a joke in this tale of acting gone mad or not, it feels like the joke is on us. After rising to the top of the Hollywood food chain in one meteoric year, Jim Carrey had his first box-office flop with the Andy Kaufman biopic, Man On The Moon. Now, nearly 20 years later, this behind-the-scenes look at Carrey's process during filming casts a penetrating look at the sulphuric genius of the former slapstick comedian, as well as the need everyone feels to escape into their heroes from time to time. Both hilarious and terrifying, this doc will leave you with a deeply satisfied (albeit twisted) grin.