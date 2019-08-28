Culture / Entertainment
The Mandalorian

‘The Mandalorian’ Looks Amazing (And Other Surprising Revelations From D23)

by Josh Plainse

Disney’s D23 expo is the rodent-obsessed conglomerate’s opportunity to show the world “what is up.” With the pending launch of the streaming service Disney+ and a handful of other projects in the works, a lot “is up.” The internet has been flooded with announcements, trailers, and posters surrounding everything that went down at the Anaheim Convention Center over the weekend. That included The Mandalorian trailer, which looked amazing. Here are some other cool things from those fateful three days with Disney.

