‘The Mandalorian’ Looks Amazing (And Other Surprising Revelations From D23)
Disney’s D23 expo is the rodent-obsessed conglomerate’s opportunity to show the world “what is up.” With the pending launch of the streaming service Disney+ and a handful of other projects in the works, a lot “is up.” The internet has been flooded with announcements, trailers, and posters surrounding everything that went down at the Anaheim Convention Center over the weekend. That included The Mandalorian trailer, which looked amazing. Here are some other cool things from those fateful three days with Disney.
Kit Harrington will be in Marvel's 'The Eternals.'
It would seem Kit Harrington gave Richard Madden a call: "Hey, bro, remember that show that you exited years ago? Well, I stayed a little too long. The writing plummeted and now it's over. I need a job." The Stark brothers will star alongside one another in Marvel's The Eternals. Harrington will play Dane Whitman (the Black Knight).
'The Mandalorian' trailer.
This looks dope. The series follows "a lone gunfighter" five years after Return of the Jedi. It's meant to be a type of space Western, supposedly drawing inspiration from characters like the man with no name (Clint Eastwood) and various other mysterious wanderers.
Ewan Mcgregor said yes.
The Scot has expressed a flirtatious amount of interest in reprising the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi over the years, so if he weren't about to at least get a Disney+ series, we'd riot. Although there has been a lot of talk about it lately, it was just really nice to hear him confirm it. If thunderous applause is any indication, so did everyone at the Disney+ panel.
'WandaVision' will have a 'Dick Van Dyke' vibe.
The Vision and Scarlet Witch series is going to be trippy. A 1950-esque poster was released showing the two characters dressed in period-appropriate attire in an idyllic setting. Best guess: Scarlet Witch involuntarily uses reality-warping powers to create a world where her and Vision have the "perfect" life. Apparently it's going to be hilarious and have a sitcom feel, juxtaposed with the whole epic MCU thing.
She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel will join the MCU.
These three heroes will be joining the MCU via Disney+ shows. Refresher course: She-Hulk is Bruce Banner's cousin, Jennifer Walters. Moon Knight is a mercenary named Marc Spector who has been left for dead. And Ms. Marvel is a Pakistani-American named Kamala Khan. The last bit is important because she will be the first Muslim hero in the MCU.
Just a reminder that Disney owns Pixar, too.
There's a Monsters Inc. spinoff series called Monsters At Work, a Toy Story spinoff called Forky Asks a Question, and a Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey movie entitled Soul in production.
First look at Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil.
Well, there you have it.
Lizzie McGuire is making a long-overdue comeback.
Holy Disney Channel nostalgia Batman. Series creator Terri Minsky and Hilary Duff (as well as cartoon Hilary Duff) will be returning for a Lizzie McGuire sequel series on Disney+. The story will revolve around Lizzie (naturally) as she navigates the tumultuous road that is one's 30s. Tune in a decade from now for the midlife crisis revival.
Tom Holland is fine.
Sony and Marvel had a very public breakup last week. Tom Holland basically embodies the child stuck in the middle of a bad divorce, but he's fine. He was at D23 to promote his his role in Onward where he told Entertainment Weekly, "Basically, we’ve made five great movies. It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It’s going to be so fun, however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler."
'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series'
The first trailer for this weird, wacky, and meta show is available here. It takes place at a fictional version of the high school where High School Musical was filmed in a world where it was indeed a movie.
Live action 'Lady and the Tramp' trailer.
Another fully-realized take on classic animation, this movie will be available on Disney+ in November—live-action spaghetti and all. Watch the trailer here.
'The Rise of Skywalker' tease.
Watch this and nostalgia will bubble up inside you. Anticipation will build as you think back on all of the memories you have of watching characters in a "galaxy far far away." At the end of that experience you'll come to a realization: there's no way Rey breaks bad. Disney has trolled us harder than a teenager playing PUBG in their mom's basement.
