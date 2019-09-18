Culture / Entertainment
mystery thriller

RANKED! Our 20 Favorite Mystery Thriller Movies of the Last 20 Years

by Josh Plainse

“I don’t know what the fuck is going on and I’m scared.” That’s essentially what a good mystery thriller is trying to get you to say. It’s the sort of movie that throws a sense of dread and a handful of twists your way; it’s exciting, confusing, and riveting. Without these types of stories, cinema would just be all sunshine, rainbows, and gratuitous horror. The past 20 years have been filled with prime examples of mysterious and thrilling flicks—here are our top 20.

Cover Photo: Miramax

Mandatory Movies: What to Watch When You’re Lonely AF

What to watch: The Mandatory Entertainment Guide for People Living Under a Pop Culture Rock

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.