The Pros Of Cons: 8 Greatest Heists In American History

The Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist - 2011-2012

OK, this one technically happened in Canada, but it deserves a place on this list for being the most hilarious and bizarre heist ever conceived. Slowly, drip by drip, 3,000 tons of maple syrup were stolen from the Federation of Quebec Maple Syrup Producers facility in Quebec. The Federation had formed in 1966 to control the flow of maple syrup, by means of a strategic syrup reserve. In 2011, an enterprising young thief began syphoning syrup from the reserves and selling it on the black market. At first, the thief carefully syphoned stolen barrels at a remote location before refilling them with water and placing them back in the storehouse. But after a few months, he grew lazy and started syphoning directly in the storehouse, leaving the drained barrels empty. The thief was caught when annual inspections revealed hundreds of empty barrels. Genius. The ensuing investigation led to 17 arrests, with the "mastermind" Richard Vallières sentenced to eight years in prison. We'd say he got himself into one sticky situation.