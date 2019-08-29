10 Clear Signs Your Life is Actually a Quentin Tarantino Movie
Once Upon a Time in…your life? That very may well be the case if you have an inkling that everything that is occurring around you is being controlled by a madman named Quentin Tarantino. That’s right — the same man that brought you classics like Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill and other films filled with an absurd amount of blood and F-bombs may be responsible for the direction that your life is currently heading. So how in the world can you figure out if you’re actually in a Tarantino flick? It’s simple: have you noticed any of the following signs in your life?
Photo: Miramax
Wise tips: 10 Quentin Tarantino Commandments For Living a Uniquely Successful Life
1/10
Long, Nonsensical Conversations
Not only have you found yourself in a chat with your pal, but now it has gone on for 15 minutes with no end in sight. And just when you think the finish line is near, a 180 is taken and you're back trying to figure out just what in the world you just sat through.
2/10
Bizarre and Random Encounters
You were just minding your own business and somehow crossed paths with a grinning stranger who seems to end every statement with a question mark. Don't worry, this person will soon become the norm in your story.
3/10
A Weird Soulmate
Regardless of your view of life, you seem to always have that one partner who will go through the sick, twisted, bizarre obstacles of your journey with you.
4/10
Busting a Move
Sure, chaos may be surrounding you and everything is falling apart, but you'll always have time to show off your best moves to your favorite obscure song.
5/10
An Inkling for Revenge
You have a busy schedule and a lot on your plate, but you will always find time to deliver that healthy dose of revenge on your counterpart.
6/10
Weapons Galore
Are you able to get your hands on any weapon you want? You're in America. Are you able to get your hands on any weapon you want including a flamethrower? You're in America and a Quentin Tarantino film.
7/10
A Plethora of Swear Words
Is every third word you hear a swear word? Is every third word you speak a swear word? Well, check that box off.
8/10
Just a Tad Violent
And you can't even blame video games.
9/10
Samuel L. Jackson
So, you've had various encounters with Sam Jackson, huh?
10/10
An Insane Journey
You've gone to hell and back, and yet you've accomplished what you set out to.
Mandatory Movie Battles: Tarantino Heavyweights ‘Pulp Fiction’ vs. ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.