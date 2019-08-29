Culture / Entertainment
Quentin Tarantino

10 Clear Signs Your Life is Actually a Quentin Tarantino Movie

by Bryan Brunati

Once Upon a Time in…your life? That very may well be the case if you have an inkling that everything that is occurring around you is being controlled by a madman named Quentin Tarantino. That’s right — the same man that brought you classics like Reservoir DogsPulp FictionKill Bill and other films filled with an absurd amount of blood and F-bombs may be responsible for the direction that your life is currently heading. So how in the world can you figure out if you’re actually in a Tarantino flick? It’s simple: have you noticed any of the following signs in your life?

Photo: Miramax

Wise tips: 10 Quentin Tarantino Commandments For Living a Uniquely Successful Life

Mandatory Movie Battles: Tarantino Heavyweights ‘Pulp Fiction’ vs. ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.