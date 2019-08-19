Living in the shadow of his father and sister (also famous filmmakers if you’ve been living under a rock), Peter Fonda had to find a way to carve out an identity for himself. However, there’s no road map for something like that. Fresh out the gate, he made an impression with films like The Wild Angels and Easy Rider; changing the way people thought about the type of work his family had been doing all his life. However, when someone sets the bar so high for themselves, it’s hard to keep riding at the level of excellence. It’s unlikely that Peter cared—being credited with over 110 roles. He was an immensely talented creative who seemed to know who he was and had nothing to prove. Plunging into the unknown with a joint in your mouth, rebellion in your heart, and rock 'n' roll on the radio -- that's freedom.

Photo: Leonardo Alvarez Hernandez (Getty Images)