8 Upcoming Iconic Movie Roles Reprised (Including Neo and Trinity in ‘Matrix 4’)

by Kylie Hemmert

Twenty years ago, Neo (aka Keanu Reeves) became The One as the Wachowskis set new storytelling and visual standards in cinema that completely changed the game. Now, Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Lana Wachowski will be heading back to The Matrix for a fourth feature in the sci-fi saga when the stars reprise their badass agent-fighting couple. The announcement has officially placed Reeves and Moss in an exclusive category: actors who are reprising their iconic characters years later. We’ve seen recent examples of this, including Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Richard Roundtree and Samuel L. Jackson in this year’s Shaft, and even J.K. Simmons as The Daily Bugle boss you love to hate in Spider-Man: Far From Home. As more and more stars return to their roots, we’ve gathered a few of our most anticipated characters returning in upcoming projects.

