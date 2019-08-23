Entertainment
irishman

6 Hard-Hitting Reasons Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’ Is The Perfect Mob Movie We’ve Been Dying For

by Casey Gutting

Martin Scorsese walks this Earth just like the rest of us, except he sees the angles of life that most of us ignore — angles that include Irish hitmen, sociopathic taxi drivers, Italian mob influence, and the best locations to hide a body. His new passion project, The Irishman, appears to be his Mona Lisa-masterpiece of a film, combining everything we love about his previous classics with the history of several unsolved American mysteries like, what really happened to Jimmy Hoffa? Did the Italian mob have something to do with JFK’s assassination? Where’s Joe Pesci been for the last 20 years? When The Irishman unpacks its incredible characters, tremendous (based on a true) story, and a cast that includes Joe Pesci, Al Pacino, and Robert De Niro, there’s no doubt it’ll top the list of Scorsese’s classics. Here are six reasons why The Irishman will be everything we’ve ever wanted from a Scorsese mob movie. Enjoy!

Cover Photo: Netflix

Best of the best: RANKED! 7 Best Martin Scorsese Movies Before ‘The Irishman’

Mandatory Movies: What To Watch When You’re Itchin’ For A Fight

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.