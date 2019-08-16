New Dave Chappelle Netflix Trailer Gives Us No Clues (But We’re So In)

If you thought the unexpected new trailer for the new Dave Chappelle Netflix special was going to give you any insights into what’s in store for your delicate eyes and ears later this month, you had another thing coming. That thing just happens to be Morgan Freeman’s classic voiceover to Chappelle wandering the desert and hints of a “comedy special event.” Unless Dave is planning to give us some kind of Tim Cook comedy show where he unveils the next iPhone, we’re guessing it’s just the latest in the return of Chappelle, yolked with jokes and armed with opinions, all of which we’re completely game for. The new Netflix special is titled Sticks & Stones, with streaming beginning August 26.