11 New Emmy Categories We’d Like to See Added to the Awards

Best Binge

Not all shows lend themselves to an entire weekend of binge-watching in your underwear as the food delivery packages pile up. Let’s recognize those series that you just can’t quit because they’re so damn addictive. We know the third season of Stranger Things doesn’t qualify for the 2019 Emmys because of its release date, but come on, this award was made for the Netflix series that attracted 40 million accounts in its first four days, almost half of which binged the entire season in that time.