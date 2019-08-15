Need For Speed: Heat Trailer Breakdown | GameRevelations

Trailer Breakdown By: Mack Ashworth

Article By Sam Sant for GameRevolution.com

EA has just revealed the latest entry in their long-running racing franchise, Need For Speed. We first found out an announcement was on the way earlier this week when the series’ official website was updated to include a countdown timer set to conclude this morning; now it has, and the culmination was the unveiling of a NEED FOR SPEED HEAT RELEASE DATE and the first details on a neon-infused new take on proceedings

The removal of all YouTube videos and Instagram posts pertaining to previous Need For Speed games yesterday offered a hint that the new title might serve as a clean slate — and the second one for the franchise at that, following the 2016 reboot which was simply titled Need For Speed — and that’s exactly what we got. In Need For Speed Heat players will compete in legitimate driving events as a part of Palm City’s Speedhunter Showdown during the day, spanning race, drift, and off-road distinctions, before hitting the streets to participate in illegal road races at night. As a result, the police chase gameplay which helped to put the games on the map will once again feature, having on occasion been absent, much to the chagrin of many.

During daylight, you’d really need to misbehave in order to draw the ire of lawmakers, but by night, a “rogue task force” come out to play and aim to hunt you down. With two distinct forms of play split between day and night, it seems as though EA is trying to incorporate the best of their Need For Speed back catalog into one game, keeping all types of fans happy in the process. A further crowdpleaser is a promise of “even more” ways to customize cars, along with the ability to personalize the character behind the wheel.

Once again developed by Ghost Games, Need For Speed Heat will launch on PC, PS4, and Xbox One on November 8. EA is set to share a new gameplay trailer next week at Gamescom 2019.

