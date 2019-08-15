New Pete Yorn Album ‘Caretakers’ Comes 20 Years After Debut Masterpiece

For 20 years now, Music For the Morning After has been spinning on repeat as one of the great soundtracks of our miserable lives, but despite several great albums, side projects (The Olms) and a number of You & Me acoustic tours, it’s been a task for Pete Yorn to top his weighty entrance into music. Enter his new album, Caretakers, which gives his debut a run for its money two decades later, showcasing Yorn’s incredible ability to win us over with poignant music and heartbreaking lyrics without reinventing himself too much. Songs like “Can’t Stop You” and “ECT” showcase his range without going off the reservation yet stay true to the classic artist we’ve grown with over the years. Have a listen to some of the new songs below, then be sure to check out a couple classics off his debut album, a sure-fire Friday night feeler your friends can get nostalgic over (or at the very least, one hell of a lesson on good music). Rock on, music lovers.

1/12 No, A Dead Body Doesn’t Count As a Passenger For the Carpool Lane For more weird news, click here. Photo: Matthew1983 (Getty Images)

2/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Dunkin’ Manager Hires Herself As Employee (of the Month), Pockets Checks For more weird news, click here. Photo: Craig Barritt (Getty Images)

3/12 Fake It Till You Make It (To Jail): 8 Biggest Frauds In American History For more weird news, click here. Cover Photo: Allison Leach (Getty Images)

4/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Attacks Woman With McDonalds Sauce Packets, Spices Up Life For more weird news, click here. Cover Photo: RichLegg (Getty Images)



5/12 Holiday Inn Takes Away Free Shampoo, The Only Perk of Staying at Holiday Inn For more weird news, click here. Cover: khamlaksana (Getty Images)

6/12 It Has Begun: People Are Getting Microchip Implants to Replace Credit Cards For more weird news, click here. Cover Photo: MirageC (Getty Images)

7/12 Comedian Plants Fake Products On Store Shelves, Hilarity Ensues For more weird news, click here. Cover Photo: @obviousplant Instagram

8/12 Pooping in Public Pools Trend Goes Viral (And Bacterial) For more weird news, click here. Photo: Koldunova_Anna (Getty Images)



9/12 Serial Toilet Clogger Finally Flushed Out (and Other Ridiculous Crimes Committed) For more weird news, click here. Photo: charlie schuck (Getty Images)

10/12 There’s a Museum Dedicated to Poop and It Promises a Crappy Time For more weird news, click here. Photo: ivan101 (Getty Images)

11/12 Trump Plastic Straws Give Supporters Two Birds-One Chance to Pledge Allegiance and Destroy Oceans For more weird news, click here. Cover Image: donaldjtrump.com

12/12 Woman Set to Marry 91-Year-Old Chandelier, Cannot Hold a Candle to Her Love For more weird news, click here. Photo: SrdjanPav (Getty Images)