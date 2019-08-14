The Smurf School For Living Like a Genuine Badass in the ‘Animal Kingdom’
If you’re all caught up on this week’ Animal Kingdom (spoilers ahead!), then you know the queen is dead. TNT’s biggest badass matriach, Janine Cody, met her demise after a quick and brutal brush with cancer in season 4 of the Sons of Anarchy meets Oceans 11 California family heist drama. So it’s with great sadness (but ultimately rage-filled vigor) that we present her legacy: The Smurf School For Living Like a Genuine Badass. Donations can be made to sad school, of which she’d likely tell you to “shove it up your ass” if she were still with us.
1/15
Maintain Your Priorities
2/15
Remain Emotionally Unavailable
3/15
Keep It Sassy
4/15
Be Firm, But Fair
5/15
Don't Be Afraid to Shit at Your Friend's House
6/15
Give Constant Horrifying Glares
7/15
Where There's Blood, There's Family
8/15
Make Everyone Incredibly Uncomfortable
9/15
Be Open With House Guests
10/15
Devise Questionable Plans With Friends
11/15
Overshare Whenever Possible (With That Horrifying Glare)
12/15
Don't Hesitate to Slap a Bitch (As Long As It's A Guy)
13/15
Keep It Real at All Times
14/15
Hope For The Best...
15/15
Know It'll All Go to Hell in Time