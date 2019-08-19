9 Lessons HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ Taught Us About Gen Z

'Normal' deserves a well-placed crotch kick.

Rue's journey is a messy one, bogged down by anxiety and depression which she silences with her drug abuse. At one point, she describes taking Valium for the first time after suffering an anxiety attack:

"[It was] the feeling I have been searching for my entire life, for as long as I could remember. Because suddenly, the world went quiet. And I felt safe, in my own head.”

Derived from series creator Sam Levinson's own experiences, Europhia gives a big middle finger to any and all stigmas. If "normal" were an arrogant and bigoted SOB, this show gives him one swift kick in the nuts. Mental illness in its entirety is just regularly scheduled programming.