Mandatory Staff Picks: Movies For When You Wish You Lived in LA

by Erica Rivera

There are two kinds of people in the world: those who live in Los Angeles and those who wish they did. With its legendary sunsets, temperate weather, and lush foliage, it’s no wonder so many long to experience it. Hollywood has only helped perpetuate the City of Angels’ desirability. Movies depict attractive characters chasing stardom, soaking up the sun, and eating fresh, healthy food in this beautiful locale. No matter what era of LA’s history appears on the silver screen, the city always looks stunning. These are the films where LA really shines and sometimes, even steals the show. If you can’t get to “la-la land” today, watching these flicks is the next best thing.

