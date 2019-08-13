Mandatory Staff Picks: 8 New Netflix Originals You Must See

Netflix has been churning out an abundance of original content. Every month their new releases stack up, but how can you possibly know what’s really worth watching? Luckily for you, we’re here to guide, inspire, and hopefully be your true north when it comes to content navigation. Whether you want to laugh it up with tried-and-true comedians, be scared shitless by serial killers, or immerse yourself in a teen drama, there’s something on the streaming service for you. Check out our Netflix recommendations to ensure you have the best binge ever.

1/8 'Between Two Ferns: The Movie' Yes! This is really happening, Zach Galifianakis' genius mock-interview show is becoming a feature film. It doesn't matter what the plot is for the feature, face a camera at two ferns and let Zach create his awkward magic!

2/8 'The Politician' This dark political comedy is produced by Ryan Murphy and stars Ben Platt, Jessica Lange, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Bette Midler. Ryan Murphy with a Netflix show? Sparks will certainly fly, boundaries will be pushed, and cinematic beauty will be attained.

3/8 'Sextuplets' Marlon Wayans has been successfully putting out average to above-average comedies for over 20 years, so it's about time he pulls an Eddie Murphy and plays six different roles in a movie about a disjointed family.

4/8 'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' Jim Henson's acid trip of a fantasy land called Thra (yes that's spelled correctly), has been updated and revamped for a new reboot in the near future on Netflix. This nostalgic, art house series will no doubt answer the looming question on everyone's mind: what the hell is going on with this talking mouse/human hybrid thing?



5/8 'Mindhunter' Season 2 The first season took us on a sadistic journey into the beginnings of serial killer investigations and FBI profiling. Creepy murderers aside, it successfully made it seem cool to talk to insane sociopathic killers all day. Season two will slightly change structure, as it will follow the investigation of a killer who targets children. Yikes.

6/8 '13 Reasons Why' Season 3 Apparently we can't get enough of death-themed teen dramas. Season three ramps up again, giving us a glimpse of how students at Liberty High balance their schoolwork with dramatically crying and making out with each other.

7/8 'Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready' If you haven't seen her previous stand-up special or any of her growing list of feature comedy hits over the last few years (seriously, she's in everything), then you need to get out from under that rock you've been calling a home. This new docuseries is a collection of half-hour comedy specials from up-and-coming comics, hand-picked by the dynamically talented Tiffany Haddish herself.

8/8 'Workin' Moms' Season 3 Yes, you've already missed two seasons of this Canadian comedy. And yes, it's an absolutely delightful combination of wine-induced adulting and generally inappropriate topics typically about sex and relationships. But you really need to know the star, Catherine Reitman. She's hilariously witty and dripping with sarcasm in every scene. Canada knows comedy.

