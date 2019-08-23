RANKED! Actors Who Made The Biggest Sacrifices For A Role

7. Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro has a reputation as one of the greatest method actors of all time. To prepare for his role in Taxi Driver, he spent a month driving taxis around New York for 12 hours a day. But that's nothing compared to the lengths he traveled to portray Jake LaMotta in the 1980 classic, Raging Bull. De Niro trained under LaMotta himself, going so far as to enter the ring professionally three times before filming even began, to learn what it meant to punch and be punched. The training paid off. De Niro went on to win two of the three bouts before snagging the Oscar for Best Actor.