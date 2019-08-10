This Week in Trailers: ‘The Addams Family’ Gets Creepy and Kooky

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including The Addams Family. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

The Addams Family

MGM has just released the new trailer for The Addams Family, the latest reboot of the iconic characters for the big screen. The film will be distributed theatrically in the U.S. on Oct. 11 — just in time for Halloween!

A Million Little Pieces

Momentum Pictures has released the official A Million Little Pieces trailer starring Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson and based on the controversial bestselling book by James Frey.

Honey Boy

Amazon Studios has released the official trailer for director Alma Har’el’s Honey Boy, highlighting the tumultuous relationship between a child actor and his father. Starring Shia LaBeouf along with Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges and Noah Jupe, the film will have its theatrical release on Nov. 8.

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Entertainment Studios has released the final trailer for the upcoming survival thriller 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, the sequel to 2017’s surprise box office hit 47 Meters Down. The film is scheduled to hit the theaters on Aug. 16.

Mary

RJLE Films has released the official trailer for their upcoming horror film titled Mary, starring Academy Award-winning actor Gary Oldman and Emily Mortimer, the film is slated to premiere in theaters and on VOD on Oct. 11.

