Culture / Entertainment
Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts Turns 50: Celebrate the Talented British Actress With These Outstanding Movie GIFs

by Erica Rivera

Everyone ages, but not everyone gets old. Naomi Watts, the talented British actress with a coy smile and magnetic gaze, turns 50 this month and somehow still exudes the youthful energy of a woman half her age. The two-time Academy Award nominee (for 21 Grams and The Impossible) first burst onto U.S. audiences’ radar in David Lynch’s 2001 psychological thriller Mulholland Drive. In the 2002 horror film The Ring, she cemented her status as one of the most versatile and bankable actors on the silver screen. She’s since gone on to play a slew of complicated, dark, and kooky characters in both movies and on television series. Even half a century in, there’s no slowing her down. The mother of two sons (with former partner Liev Schreiber) makes aging look easy, if not downright fun. In honor of the lovely Ms. Watts’ milestone birthday, we’ve gathered together GIFs of her most outstanding movies. They’re not candles on a cake, but they’re the next best thing.

Cover Photo: Alison Cohen Rosa/Netflix/Universal Television/NBCU Photo Bank (Getty Images)

