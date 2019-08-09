Culture / Entertainment
Tarantino Heavyweights 'Pulp Fiction' vs. 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Mandatory Movie Battles: Tarantino Heavyweights ‘Pulp Fiction’ vs. ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

by Kylie Hemmert

Not many writers and directors have built a successful, decades-long career the way Quentin Tarantino has. Whether you love or hate his work, Tarantino has been a household name since the early ’90s, scratching the surface with 1992’s Reservoir Dogs before catapulting into fame two years later. Pulp Fiction came out in 1994 and won the 1995 Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Screenplay, earning Tarantino his first big accolades as a filmmaker. Tarantino’s latest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is already stirring up the usual Oscar buzz, and the movie makes for one intriguing opponent as the film is unlike any of Tarantino’s previous projects. In our latest Mandatory Movie Battles, we pit Tarantino’s arguably best work against one of his most unexpectedly unique films to date.

Photo: Sony Pictures/Miramax

Femmes fatales: 9 Tantalizing Women of Tarantino Films

Mandatory Movie Battles: ‘The Lion King’ 2019 vs. 1994

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has only just barely been released into the world and will undoubtedly garner well-deserved Academy Award nominations when the time comes. That said, Pulp Fiction has remained a classic since 1994. It’s claimed a unique piece in pop culture history and stands the test of time as few challengers can thanks in part to loyal cinephiles.

Overall Winner: Pulp Fiction

Follow Mandatory on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram