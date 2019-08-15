Ultimately, pop culture is subjective.

Sometimes popular culture can seem like a drunken Walmart employee browsing through the aisles on their lunch break. It's a chaotic, nonsensical, ineffable particle beam shot from a proton blaster made of lavender soap. If you're really worried about keeping up to date with it, listen to podcasts, follow celebrities on Instagram, and talk to your friends about what they are into. There's really not a stigma attached to living under a pop culture rock. It's probably nice there; you can form your own “popular” opinions and make choices on the foundation of personal nostalgia and appreciation. So do that. Don't worry about popular culture—scroll, stream, read at your leisure. And when someone asks, “Who you gonna call for relevant pop culture references?” you can confidently reply, “me,” whether you know what the fuck you're talking about or not.

But just to clarify, those burly rock stars up top are the Ghostbusters, and they are indeed who you should call.