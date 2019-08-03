This Week in Trailers: ‘The Irishman’ Goes Full Scorsese

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including The Irishman. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Cover Photo: Netflix

The Irishman

The first teaser for Martin Scorsese’s return to the world of organized crime, The Irishman, is here and it shows how one notorious hitman was able to change the course of history. The epic will arrive in theaters and on Netflix this fall.

The Lighthouse

RT Features and A24 have released the intriguing first trailer for The Lighthouse, the forthcoming black-and-white fantasy horror film from The Witch director Robert Eggers. Starring Academy Award-nominated actor Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson, the film will open in theaters on Oct. 18.

1917

Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for Sam Mendes’ upcoming war drama 1917. Universal Pictures will release the film domestically in limited release on Dec. 25, 2019, and wide release on Jan. 10, 2020.

Sextuplets

The first trailer for Marlon Wayans’ flick Sextuplets is here, and it looks to be a slapstick send-up of the classic road-trip comedy. The film will premiere on Netflix on Aug. 16.

Satanic Panic

RLJE Films and Fangoria have unleashed the first trailer and poster for Satanic Panic, the horror comedy starring Rebecca Romijn. The film is set to open in theaters and on Digital HD Sept. 6.

