Femmes Fatales: 9 Tantalizing Women of Tarantino Films

Kate Fuller (‘From Dusk Till Dawn’)

Daughter of beloved Jacob Fuller, Kate would be one of the very few of her group to make it from dusk till dawn. After being kidnapped, losing her father, losing her brother and fighting off a whole hell of a lot of vampires, Kate had every reason to just give up. But she didn’t. She chose life and came out of her tragedies as a wounded but not broken warrior, ready to take on the world. When you’ve come face to face with hell and never blinked, the world better start being afraid of you. We don’t know what happened to Kate after Seth Gecko left her in the dust of the Titty Twister. But we would love to see a sequel in which she’s just a super cool assassin bounty hunter.