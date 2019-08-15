12 Movies That are Infinitely Better Than Their Book

‘Gone Girl’

Make no mistake; the story that Gillian Flynn told in her 2012 novel was amazing. It had more twists and turns than a handful of Lifetime movies. So, of course, it wouldn’t be too long before her book was turned into a movie and somehow that movie was even better than the book.

A lot of its success can be attributed to the stars of the film. Ben Affleck did a remarkable job of playing the role of every husband that’s ever potentially murdered his wife and Rosemary Pike blew audiences away with her performance as the scariest female ever put to film. Affleck and Pike perfectly embodied a love-hate relationship and Gone Girl has become one of the greatest thrillers of our time.