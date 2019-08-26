RANKED! The 8 Best Movie Montages of All Time

5. ‘Evil Dead 2’ and/or ‘Army of Darkness’

In the original Evil Dead, our beloved Ash was not the smooth-talking, bare-chested, boomstick-shooting anti-hero we would come to know and love. In that film, he was just a dork who found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time. In the subsequent films, however, Ash became the badass we all remember him as today. A big reason for his bad-assedness is because of the cool montages in which he builds a chainsaw arm, cocks his shotgun, and prepares to take on an army of darkness. They’re short montages, but sweet and very effective.