The Mandatory Music Lover’s Guide To Starting Your First Record Collection

Remember the first time you heard the crackling sound of vinyl? Magical, wasn’t it? Warm like a campfire, possibly better than Christmas. Well, listen up! Records have been making a comeback for more than a hot minute now. So if you’re a big music listener, it goes without saying you need to join the party and start your own vinyl collection. Like now! If you’re sorely lacking in quality local vinyl shops like most of us, curate an envy-worthy collection in no time at all with a mandatory guide for starting your first record collection. We have everything you need right here, just by chance.

Photo: Urbazon (Getty Images)

Honest Timeline: Your First Music Festival Experience

What albums do you think are essential for starting a record collection? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.