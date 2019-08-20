The Mandatory Music Lover’s Guide To Starting Your First Record Collection
Remember the first time you heard the crackling sound of vinyl? Magical, wasn’t it? Warm like a campfire, possibly better than Christmas. Well, listen up! Records have been making a comeback for more than a hot minute now. So if you’re a big music listener, it goes without saying you need to join the party and start your own vinyl collection. Like now! If you’re sorely lacking in quality local vinyl shops like most of us, curate an envy-worthy collection in no time at all with a mandatory guide for starting your first record collection. We have everything you need right here, just by chance.
Photo: Urbazon (Getty Images)
Victrola Nostalgic Classic Wood 6-in-1 Bluetooth Turntable Entertainment Center
The Victrola Nostalgic Classic Wood 6-in-1 Bluetooth Turntable Entertainment Center is an all-in-one device. You can connect it to Bluetooth or aux speakers with a cable. It also has a built-in CD player, cassette player, and FM radio so you can really be a blast from the past.
Photo: Amazon
Audio Technica AT-LP60BK-BT Fully Automatic Bluetooth Wireless Belt-Drive Stereo Turntable
If you want something more minimal and less retro, Audio Technica AT-LP60BK-BT Fully Automatic Bluetooth Wireless Turntable will do the trick. You'll get high and listen to records on this affordable, fully automatic belt-drive turntable.
Photo: Amazon
1byone Wireless Turntable Hi-Fi System with 36 Watt Bookshelf Speakers, Vinyl Record Player with Magnetic Cartridge
The 1byone Wireless Turntable Hi-Fi System with 36 Watt Bookshelf Speakers will set you up with everything you need. You can't beat this deal.
Photo: Amazon
Edifier R1280T Powered Bookshelf Speakers
When it comes to speakers, if you want the most bang for your buck, you can't beat the Edifier R1280T Powered Bookshelf Speakers. For under $100, you'll get studio-quality sound that'll impress your hipster friends.
Photo: Amazon
Edifier S350DB Bookshelf Speaker and Subwoofer 2.1 Speaker System
The Edifier S350DB Bookshelf Speaker and Subwoofer 2.1 Speaker System is an upgrade worthy of the price bump. It comes with a massive subwoofer and fully featured bookshelf speakers. Connect your sources via Bluetooth, RCA, optical, coaxial or AUX to experience your new vinyl collection with superior sound.
Photo: Amazon
KAIU Vinyl Record Storage Holder
The KAIU Vinyl Record Storage Holder fits up to 50 records so you can display what's currently playing while also keeping everything else nice and tidy.
Photo: Amazon
'Pet Sounds' - The Beach Boys
If there is such a thing as a perfect album, Pet Sounds by the Beach Boys is it. You should own it because of this.
Photo: Amazon
'The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars' - David Bowie
Every music nerd on Earth will argue about what their favorite Bowie album is. However, it doesn't matter what their favorite is because Ziggy Stardust is canon and you need it more than all his other albums.
Photo: Amazon
'Waiting for the Sun' - The Doors
The smooth baritone of Jim Morrison should always be listened to on vinyl. Waiting for the Sun defined a generation. It's a sin to start your collection without it.
Photo: Amazon
'Abbey Road' - The Beatles
Everyone should own Abbey Road on vinyl...even if you don't even have a record player. It's the law.
Photo: Amazon
'Sticky Fingers' - The Rolling Stones
You didn't think we'd forget the Rolling Stones, did you?Without Sticky Fingers, where would half the movies from the '70s and '80s get their soundtracks?
Photo: Amazon
What albums do you think are essential for starting a record collection? Let us know in the comments!
