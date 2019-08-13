8 Exceptional Movie Politicians We Wish Were Real

Tom Dobbs in ‘Man of the Year’ (2006)

Imagine this: a popular, if controversial, entertainer decides to run for president, mostly on a whim. His politics aren’t exactly spelled out, but he knows enough buzzwords to make it seem like he has a clue. His candidacy seems like a joke, but after a disturbance with the electoral process, he somehow ends up president. What was once a joke is now a reality.

Sound familiar? The only difference is, Robin Williams’ Tom Dobbs realized he was in over his head pretty much immediately and eventually went back to doing what he did best: making people laugh.