Living / Culture / Entertainment / Sex and Relationships
TV relationships

8 Classic TV Show Relationships That Reinforce Your Relentless Commitment Issues

by Sabrina Cognata

There may be many reasons your relationships fizzle out. Maybe you’re young and have your whole life ahead of you. But it might also be that everything you know about relationships comes from your real-life dysfunctional family and what you saw on TV. If you just can’t seem to get it together and commit to “the one” you’ve probably internalized the star-crossed messages from these classic TV shows. Or you’re just too hot to settle down, but we’ll let you be the judge of that.

Photo: NBC

Dating time-out: The Fine Art Of Taking A Break From Your Relationship Without Breaking Up

Do’s and don’ts: Navigating An Open Relationship Like A Pro

Which popular TV show moment solidified your relationship-killing ways? Let us know if we missed any shows in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.