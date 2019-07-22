We’re Already Crying at Tom Hanks ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ Fred Rogers New Trailer
As if Won’t You Be My Neighbor? didn’t use up all our tissues, we’re about to get the transformational Tom Hanks biopic on the late Fred Rogers, which just got its first new trailer. Set for November 22 release, the film follows an older Mr. Rogers in the comfort of both his neighborhood and outside, speaking with a troubled reporter Tom Junod who wants to profile the TV host, and who will likely be enriched and reborn from their blossoming friendship. Its a first-hand look at how Fred Rogers touched people’s lives both on and off set, whereas 2017’s documentary used found-footage to give us a historical look at his greatness.