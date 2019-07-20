This Week in Trailers: Tom Cruise Flies High in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Top Gun: Maverick. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Cover Photo: Paramount Pictures

Top Gun: Maverick

Straight from San Diego Comic-Con, Paramount Pictures has released the first Top Gun: Maverick trailer featuring Tom Cruise returning to the title role. The sequel has a release date for June 26, 2020.

IT Chapter Two

New Line Cinema has released the new IT Chapter Two trailer for the final part in the Stephen King horror saga. The sequel will hit theaters on Septe. 6 of this year.

Cats

Working Title and Universal have released the first look at Tom Hooper’s latest musical adaptation with the first Cats trailer! The film is scheduled to hit the theaters on Dec. 20.

Walking Dead Movie

Following Andrew Lincoln’s exit from The Walking Dead last year, it was announced that he would return as Rick Grimes in a series of movies set in the world of the series. At the time it seemed like his adventures would continue on television, but a surprise teaser trailer at the end of The Walking Dead panel at San Diego Comic-Con revealed that the untitled Walking Dead movie will debut in theaters from Universal Pictures!

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

Saban Films has released the official red band trailer for the forthcoming Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, featuring the return of Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith as the titular stoner icons. The film will arrive in more than 600 theaters on Oct. 15.

Ad Astra

Twentieth Century Fox has released a brand new Ad Astra trailer and poster for the upcoming sci-fi epic starring Brad Pitt as a heroic astronaut. Directed by James Gray from a script by Gray & Ethan Gross, Ad Astra debuts in theaters on Sept. 20.



