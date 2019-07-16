Binge & Buy: “Shazam!” is a Big Hero Now on the Small Screen

New Movies on Blu-ray/DVD

Shazam!

Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam. His powers soon get put to the test against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana.

Fast Color

Hunted by mysterious forces and a local sheriff, a young woman with supernatural abilities flees back to her family-and unearths the depths of the power within her.

Breakthrough

Based on the incredible true story of one mother’s unwavering devotion, this is a stirring reminder that faith and love can create a mountain of hope, and sometimes even a miracle.

Don’t Look At Me That Way (DVD)

Hedi is the new neighbor of Iva, who raises her daughter Sophia by herself. The two women start a love relationship and Iva is desperately in love. Suddenly Iva’s father appears, to whom Hedi feels strongly attached. It seems that only one world exists for Hedi: her own.

Dogman (DVD)

Marcello is coerced into the petty criminal schemes of the local bully. When Simoncino’s abuse finally brings Marcello to a breaking point, he decides to stand up for his own dignity through an act of vengeance, with unintended consequences.

Criterion Corner

Klute

A small-town detective searching for a missing man has only one lead: a connection with a New York prostitute. Starring Academy Award-winner Jane Fonda and Donald Sutherland.

The BRD Trilogy (Marriage of Maria Braun/Lola/Veronika Voss)

In 1977, German director Rainer Werner Fassbinder embarked on a project to trace the postwar history of West Germany in a series of films told from the perspectives of three remarkable women. The BRD Trilogy would garner him his greatest commercial success, both at home and abroad, and cement his position as one of the foremost figures of the New German Cinema.

Reissues

Moon (4K)

Sam Bell is nearing the completion of his three-year contract with Lunar Industries, mining Earth’s primary source of energy on the dark side of the moon. Alone with only the base’s vigilant computer Gerty as his sole companion, Bell’s extended isolation has taken its toll.

Mumford

When a would-be psychologist, curiously named Dr. Mumford, comes to town, the quirkiest citizens scramble for a seat on his couch. As he lightens hearts darkened by old secrets, no one realizes he’s hiding his own.

Footlight Parade

James Cagney stars a fledgling producer who finds himself at odds with his workers, financiers and his greedy ex-wife when he tries to produce live musicals for movie-going audiences.

Noir Archive: Volume 2

Stalwart noir directors and casts highlight nine more hard to find features.

Attack of the Robots

Eddie’s an agent out to stop a madman who has a small army of human robots. Expect lots of action, interesting characters, and a dash of genuine humor.

Shortcut to Happiness

A down-and-out writer sells his soul to the devil in exchange for fame and fortune. Starring Anthony Hopkins, Alec Baldwin, and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

New on Digital HD

Supervized (in theaters and VOD July 19)

Four aging superheroes in a retirement home in Ireland come together for one last hurrah.

Into the Ashes (in theaters and VOD July 19)

Nick Brenner believed he had safely escaped his violent, criminal history. But his old crew hasn’t forgotten about him or the money he stole, and when they take what Nick now values the most – his wife – he has nothing left to lose.

TV on Blu-ray and DVD

Space: 1999

The crew of Moonbase Alpha must struggle to survive when a massive explosion throws the Moon from orbit into deep space.

Titans: The Complete First Season

An all-new live-action drama series that follows a group of young soon-to-be Super Heroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe.

Criminal Minds: Season 14 (DVD)

Season 14 picks up with Garcia and kidnapped by the mysterious cult, “Believers,” while the rest of the BAU is on a race against time to discover why their team is a target.

