Article by Maggie Dela Paz for ComingSoon.net

SADAKO trailer: First look at Hideo Nakata’s new Ring movie It has been more than 20 years since we’ve first met the creepy girl from the well Sadako in the classic Ringu, now she is back to haunt this generation in the newly released official trailer for director Hideo Nakata’s latest installment to the Japanese horror film franchise.

SADAKO will follow the story of a young girl with amnesia is admitted to a Tokyo hospital’s psychiatric wing. Raised in secrecy, she barely managed to survive a fire started by her mother who, because of the former’s telekinetic powers, believed her to be the reincarnated Sadako. Psychologist Mayu Akikawa quickly grows fond of her, seeing herself reflected in her solitary past, a lifetime of loneliness. Meanwhile, Mayu’s brother Kazuma, a producer of absurd online videos, attempts to boost his viewership by broadcasting an excursion into the burned ruins of the girl’s house, when he suddenly disappears. Alarmed by the last-seen images of her only family and by several supernatural events linking her new patient to Sadako’s curse, Mayu sets off in search of Kazuma.

Hideo Nakata, who was the director of the original 1998 film, has returned to the iconic horror franchise to serve as SADAKO‘s director. The film is written by Noriaki Sugihara based on Koji Suzuki’s novel series. It will be starring Himeka Himejima, Elaiza Ikeda, Ren Kiriyama, Hiroya Shimizu, Rie Tomosaka, and Takashi Tsukamoto.

The movie had its North American premiere yesterday at the 2019 Fantasia Film Festival and has already been released in theaters in Japan. However, there is still no official announcement for a US theatrical release.

