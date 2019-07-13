This Week in Trailers: ‘Mulan’ Answers the Call to Heroism

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Mulan. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Mulan

Walt Disney Pictures has released the first official teaser trailer for Mulan, their live-action remake of the classic animated movie. The film lands in theaters on March 27, 2020.

Judy

Roadside Attractions and LD Entertainment have released the new Judy trailer, the new biopic about legendary actress Judy Garland starring Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger. The film arrives in theaters on Sept. 27.

Sadako

It’s been more than 20 years since we first met Sadako, the creepy girl from the well, in the classic Ringu. Now she’s back to haunt this generation in the newly released official trailer for director Hideo Nakata’s latest installment to the Japanese horror film franchise.

Otherhood

Netflix has released a brand new Otherhood trailer, the upcoming comedy movie starring Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette, and Felicity Huffman. It will release in select theaters and on Netflix on Aug. 2.

Freaks

Well Go USA has released a brand new trailer for their upcoming sci-fi horror thriller Freaks, starring Emile Hirsch and Amanda Crew. The film will have its theatrical release on Aug. 23.

